UNILAG: Investigation Committee Report and Professor Ogundipe’s Submission to It

When Dr Wale Babalakin, the Pro – Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Lagos, addressed the media on Friday, 14 August, at the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Ikeja, Lagos, one of the issues he addressed was the accusation that the removal of Professor Oluwatosin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor did no follow due process.

Babalakin said “as a product of law, I don’t engage in things that will trample the law. Due process was followed. When the Council set up a committee to look into the finances of the university since we came on board, the report indicted a number of people including Ogundipe.

‘He wrote a reply and even spoke for over one hour defending himself. The law of the university is clear on how some officers can be removed from office. During Wednesday’s meeting, the issue was put to vote and we can do open ballot or secret ballot as we used to do on contentious issues.

“The people not only voted, but they added their comments. I also not only read out the votes, but the comments put in by everyone. I can tell you that nobody faulted what was read out as not what they wrote.”

Below are the papers he submitted and the report of the investigation panel.