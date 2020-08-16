Buhari to IBB on 79th birthday: Your services to Nigeria will always be remembered

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said the services of former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to the country will always be remembered.

The President said this in his birthday message to the former military president who is set to clock 79 years on Monday, 17 August.

The message signed by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity reads “President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 79th birthday, August 17, 2020, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

“As the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.