IBB at 79: Why he charms, arouses interest of the world – Atiku

Sunday, August 16, 2020 9:30 pm


Babangida

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said one of the reasons former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) charms and arouses the interest of the world is his unique capacity to learn, and listen to others, even if he disagrees with them.

The former vice president said this in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja in tribute to Babangida as he clocked 79 years.
Abubakar added that  apart from being decisive and bold in taking major decisions at the right time, every sincere Nigerian would commend Babangida for his broadmindedness, which reflected in the structure of his government.
According to him, Babangida’s intelligence, wisdom, charisma, understanding and respect for Nigeria’s diversity stood the test of time.
“Babangida is amazingly gifted, he is a strategic thinker and a true believer in national unity and national integration, qualities for which history and posterity will deliver a favourable verdict on him.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election recalled the Babangida’s women emancipation agenda, which was powered by his late wife, Mariam.
While wishing Babangida more years in good health, Abubakar appealed to Nigerian politicians to emulate his philosophy of inclusive government, which according to him, is a prerequisite for reducing tension and separatist tendencies in the country.
