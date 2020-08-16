IBB can be proud of his contribution to Nigeria’s development -Senate President

IBB can be proud of his contribution to Nigeria’s development -Senate President

Sunday, August 16, 2020 9:45 pm


IBB

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the former Nigerian military president Ibrahim Babangida can be proud of his contributions to the defence, unity, political and sociology-economic development of Nigeria.
Lawan said this in his message of felicitation to Babangida on the occasion of his 79th birthday coming up on August 17.

In the statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Sunday, the Senate President also noted that Babangida had remained passionate about Nigeria more than two decades after his exit from active public service while urging him to continue to avail those in leadership positions the benefits of his experience and wise counsel.

Such wise counsel, he said, was necessary for the unity, stability and progress of the nation, even as he wished the General many more years of good health and peace of mind. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • berNard ibuk ukam says:
    August 16, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    My best President ever, STRUCTURAL ADJUSTMENT PROGRAMME(SAP) speak volume on your on behalf.

    • What do you think?

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Northern Governors celebrate IBB @79
    1 hour ago

    IBB at 79: Why he charms, arouses interest of the world – Atiku
    1 hour ago

    20 months unpaid salaries: Abia Poly lecturers drag Gov. Okezie to NHRC
    1 hour ago

    IBB at 79: The President of Grand Schemes
    2 hours ago

    3 footballers escape death from fallen electric poles in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Why Parents Must Really “Calm Down”
    3 hours ago

    Customs intercepts vehicles, rice worth N10bn in Oyo
    4 hours ago

    Julie Coker at 81: Thanks for making TV great in the 1970s