Largest Vessel at Onne Port: We Can Count Our Blessings!

By Temitope Ajayi

If a couple had waited on God for 20 years to have a child and they are eventually blessed with a child, can any reasonable person ask or query them why they are joyous when their mates already have children in University?

I find it ludicrous when some people try to dim or throw spanners when others try to celebrate specific progress they see in the country. The fact that we have many problems does not mean we should be blind to good things happening around us.

That Christian Hymn admonishes us to count our blessings and name them one by one even “when upon life’s billows you (we) are tempest tossed…” There is a reason why, in business and personal lives, milestones and achievements are celebrated.

Yesterday, the NPA tweeted that the largest ocean liner/vessel to ever berth in history of Nigeria berthed at Onne Port and some sadists are still trying so hard to diminish the importance.

For social and economic reasons, it is significant that such big vessel berthed outside Lagos Ports. It means the government’s incentives to get importers to use Eastern Ports as a way to decongest Apapa Ports are working. It is also a fact that government is making more investment on Eastern Ports to make them attractive for Ocean Liners and importers.

The development is an affirmation that the global maritime industry and shipping lines are beginning to have confidence in the Eastern Ports. It also means economic activities around Port business that have been down in South South and South East for more than 20 years will begin to pick up creating jobs for people.

The cost of doing business, ease of doing business and cost of haulage will become cheaper for importers. More use of Eastern Ports in Calabar, Warri and Onne will open up that corridor for more business and take pressure off the roads by trucks.

What happened yesterday was a major progress for the country and businesses.

-Temitope Ajayi is a public affairs commentator