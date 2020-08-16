Northern Governors celebrate IBB @79

Lalong said Gen. Babangida had over the years made sacrifices toward the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and also impacted the political landscape by offering wise counsel, particularly on critical national issues.

“As you clock 79, we cannot forget your contributions to the human and infrastructure development of Nigeria as well as in mentoring of many persons who are today serving Nigeria in different areas,” he said.

The chairman said the Northern Governors would continue to benefit from Babangida’s wealth of experience in tackling some of the challenges facing the region.

He urged the former military president not to be tired of availing the nation his reservoir of knowledge for its progress, and wished him good health, God’s protection and personal fulfillment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Babangida was born on Aug. 17, 1941 and had served as military President of Nigeria from 1985 to 1993.