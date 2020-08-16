Northern Governors celebrate IBB @79

Northern Governors celebrate IBB @79

Sunday, August 16, 2020 10:26 pm


Babangida

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated former military President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi as a loyal and patriotic  who had continued to serve the nation with passion.
The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong said this while felicitating with the elder statesman on his 79th birthday in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos.

Lalong said Gen. Babangida had over the years made sacrifices toward the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and also impacted the political landscape by offering wise counsel, particularly on critical national issues.

“As you clock 79, we cannot forget your contributions to the human and infrastructure development of Nigeria as well as in mentoring of many persons who are today serving Nigeria in different areas,” he said.

The chairman said the Northern Governors would continue to benefit from Babangida’s wealth of experience in tackling some of the challenges facing the region.

He urged the former military president not to be tired of availing the nation his reservoir of knowledge for its progress, and wished him good health, God’s protection and personal fulfillment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Babangida was born on Aug. 17, 1941 and had served as military President of Nigeria from 1985 to 1993.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    IBB can be proud of his contribution to Nigeria’s development -Senate President
    60 mins ago

    IBB at 79: Why he charms, arouses interest of the world – Atiku
    1 hour ago

    20 months unpaid salaries: Abia Poly lecturers drag Gov. Okezie to NHRC
    1 hour ago

    IBB at 79: The President of Grand Schemes
    2 hours ago

    3 footballers escape death from fallen electric poles in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Why Parents Must Really “Calm Down”
    3 hours ago

    Customs intercepts vehicles, rice worth N10bn in Oyo
    4 hours ago

    Julie Coker at 81: Thanks for making TV great in the 1970s