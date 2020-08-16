UNILAG was citadel of impunity under Ogundipe – Prof Oye-Adeniran, former Council member

A former member of the University of Lagos Governing Council, Professor Boniface Oye-Adeniran has said the university was a citadel of corruption under Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor.

Oye-Adeniran served on the Council between 2017 and 2019. He was also a member of UNILAG Appointments and Promotions Board from 2014 to 2019 and National President , Nigerian Medical Association between 1993 and 1997.

Oye-Adeniran who retired as Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, College of Medicine, UNILAG in a press statement said Professor Professor Ogundipe allocated “with impunity, the official quarters of the Director of Works to the immediate Past Registrar. The council reversed this when it was brought to its attention by a members. The quarters was allegedly renovated with 27 million naira.

He added that “The favoured lecturers were regularly accommodated on the instruction of the immediate past Vice Chancellor while Professors waited on the queue for allocation.”

The retired don said UNILAG Appointments Board was nicknamed “Appointments and Promotions of Friends board” because of the “ unfair practices of the immediate Past Vice Chancellor who largely favoured his friends and punished his ‘enenies’ “

He further said that Professor Ogundipe “opposed the application of an Associate Professor from the Department of Paediatrics, CMUL, for study leave with pay for a fully paid PhD programme at the United States of America (USA). His reason was that only lecturers below the level of Senior Lecturer could apply for study leave with pay. This is despite the fact that the immediate past Vice Chancellor went on study leave with pay to Central Michigan University in 2001 for six months as Associate Professor for the Faculty of Science.”

Professor Oye-Adeniran added that Professor Ogundipe “blocked the release of the letter of appointment of a Graduate Assistant who was duely processed through his Departments Appointment and Promotion Board and finally approved by the Governing Council.”

He also listed various allegations of corruption against Professor Ogundipe.

“I believe in the Anti-Corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari. I congratulate the President, the Ministry of Education and the NUC for their support for the Anti-Corruption crusade of the UNILAG Governing Council”, he added.