Alapomu  Sets Up Committees  to develop  and rebrand Apomu

Monday, August 17, 2020 3:22 pm


Oba  Kayode Adenekan Afolabi  the Alapomu of Apomu and Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomuland

The first ever Apomu Stakeholders meeting took place at Ibadan Business  School, Ibadan on Saturday, 15 August. How to develop  Apomuland  dominated  the discussions at the meeting.  In his speech Oba  Kayode Adenekan Afolabi  the Alapomu of Apomu  said the meeting  is a turning point  in the history  of Apomuland. He urged all Apomu descendants  within and outside Nigeria  to join Apomu Descendants  Union, ADU, which was formed  at the meeting.

Apomuland  was launched  into a new era as the pioneer executive  of ADU were selected and in inaugurated  for a two year tenure.

The Executives are Engineer ( Chief ) Abass Soliu, President ‐General;  Dr Tesleem Asafa, Secretary General; Olori Ester Falabi ,Treasurer; Mukaila Olaniyan, Financial  Secretary;  Olagoke Odetunde, Chief Whip and Comrede Waheed Oladejo, as PRO.

In addition  nine committees  were inaugurated  to drive the development and rebranding  of Apomu. The committees are education, infrastructure, economy, boundary/ town planning,  health, legal, social/culture/religion, security  and Committee of Elders. The committees are chaired by exceptional  professionals  who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

Among those who attended  the meeting  are Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomuland; Majority  Leader ,Osun State House of Assembly, Olarenwaju Maruf; Osun state Commissioner  for Youth and Sports, Yemi Lawal; Chairman  of Isokan Local government  council,  Akeem Badiru,President  of Africa Heart Network; Dr Kingsley  Akinroye; Professor Wasiu Afolabi among others.

