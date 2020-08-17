Alapomu  Sets Up Committees  to develop  and rebrand Apomu

The first ever Apomu Stakeholders meeting took place at Ibadan Business School, Ibadan on Saturday, 15 August. How to develop Apomuland dominated the discussions at the meeting. In his speech Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu said the meeting is a turning point in the history of Apomuland. He urged all Apomu descendants within and outside Nigeria to join Apomu Descendants Union, ADU, which was formed at the meeting.

Apomuland was launched into a new era as the pioneer executive of ADU were selected and in inaugurated for a two year tenure.

The Executives are Engineer ( Chief ) Abass Soliu, President ‐General; Dr Tesleem Asafa, Secretary General; Olori Ester Falabi ,Treasurer; Mukaila Olaniyan, Financial Secretary; Olagoke Odetunde, Chief Whip and Comrede Waheed Oladejo, as PRO.

In addition nine committees were inaugurated to drive the development and rebranding of Apomu. The committees are education, infrastructure, economy, boundary/ town planning, health, legal, social/culture/religion, security and Committee of Elders. The committees are chaired by exceptional professionals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

Among those who attended the meeting are Olori Janet Afolabi, Queen of Apomuland; Majority Leader ,Osun State House of Assembly, Olarenwaju Maruf; Osun state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Yemi Lawal; Chairman of Isokan Local government council, Akeem Badiru,President of Africa Heart Network; Dr Kingsley Akinroye; Professor Wasiu Afolabi among others.