Anglican Bishop wants government to end insecurity

Anglican Bishop wants government to end insecurity

Monday, August 17, 2020 10:56 pm


•President Muhammadu Buhari


Worried by the rising number of armed herdsmen on the streets and increasing crime wave in society,
the Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev Paul Ojo, has charged the federal government to put all necessary logistics in place to curtail the current spate of insecurity in the country.

Ojo gave the charge at the 1st session of the 4th Synod of the Church held at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state recently.

He said the current rate of crime in across the country is increasingly alarming, lamenting that crimes such as raping, kidnapping, killing, rituals, among others are common in the society.

“The synod notes the pain, suffering and hardship inflicted on citizens as a result of insecurity in the land. More painful is that some privileged Nigerians have turned the regrettable situation into business,” he said.

While commending the federal government for the efforts made so far in the fight against insecurity, the bishop urged that the fight should also be directed against the sponsors of the heinous crime against humanity.

The clergyman acknowledged the role played by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, pointing out that the virus has caused havoc to virtually all sectors in the country. 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Candidates introduce new dimension to campaigns
    23 mins ago

    COVID-19: August 29 int’l flight resumption not sacrosanct – PTF coordinator
    50 mins ago

    Troops arrest arm suppliers to bandits in North-West – Official
    1 hour ago

    New media law: Google warns Australians data, free services at risk
    1 hour ago

    Stoke sign former Chelsea midfielder Mikel on free transfer
    1 hour ago

    Barcelona sack coach Setien after Bayern drubbing
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: What Buhari told me behind the closed doors – Oshiomhole
    2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Don urges Buhari to enlist support of witches, wizards