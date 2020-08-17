Anglican Bishop wants government to end insecurity

Worried by the rising number of armed herdsmen on the streets and increasing crime wave in society,the Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev Paul Ojo, has charged the federal government to put all necessary logistics in place to curtail the current spate of insecurity in the country.

Ojo gave the charge at the 1st session of the 4th Synod of the Church held at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state recently.

He said the current rate of crime in across the country is increasingly alarming, lamenting that crimes such as raping, kidnapping, killing, rituals, among others are common in the society.

“The synod notes the pain, suffering and hardship inflicted on citizens as a result of insecurity in the land. More painful is that some privileged Nigerians have turned the regrettable situation into business,” he said.

While commending the federal government for the efforts made so far in the fight against insecurity, the bishop urged that the fight should also be directed against the sponsors of the heinous crime against humanity.

The clergyman acknowledged the role played by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, pointing out that the virus has caused havoc to virtually all sectors in the country.