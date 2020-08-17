BBNaija: Why I was voted out – Kaisha

– As fans react

By Nehru Odeh

Kaisha, the latest housemate to be evicted from BBNaija Lockdown, has given the reason her fellow housemates voted her out of the reality show. She also said her eviction didn’t come to her as a surprise.

Kaisha made this disclosure shortly after she was evicted. She told Ebuka in a chat before leaving the house that she wasn’t surprised that majority of her fellow housemates nominated her for eviction because, according to her, she knew they disliked her because of their attitude towards her during the our weeks she spent in the house.

Kaisha’s statement rings true, given the fact that of the four housemates listed for eviction after fans had cast their votes, she did not score the least votes. The housemates voted her out after she, Trikytee, Wathoni and Neo were the ones with the least votes after the public had cast their votes.

However, Kaisha’s eviction has created a backlash as her fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure, saying that the eviction process which gave the housemates the final say to evict is fraudulent, with many threatening not to vote any longer unless BBNaija returned to the former voting process which gave fans the power of eviction.

Here are some reactions of the public:

Chiemela Nwagbara Biggy did you notice that even the door refuse to open for Kaisha. #justiceforkaisha！She was wrongly evited. She was unfairly treated. The fans that voted for her were not respected. This will surely affect the emotions of the voters.

Gladys Thabane I am really angry that kaisha left biggie you need to change this boring strategy of yours look at neo with the lowest votes but he’s still in the house nah man.

Ajiboye H K Tosho Seriously, our vote is not counting. Why should we be voting when the key of eviction are in the hands of the housemates. God punish big brother.

Nelly M Chimz Ajiboye H K Tosho that’s the reason why I don’t bother myself to vote for this year bbnaija.

Tony Topcy Ajiboye H K Tosho stop voting people please please please please please please please please please please please please please are this is fake stop wasting una money in the name of voteing ndi Ara called bigbrother.

Makhado Tobi Thomas Admin, please send my message to Big brother. His eviction strategy is not fair, it’s like our votes do not matter at all.

Nosipo Hlubikazi Bakubaku All I know if Erica’s fans stop voting the day they put her name up for elimination those cruel housemates will use that chance to vote her out seeing that people are not happy with her ship.

Samukelisiwe Börngx Nene Biggie please bring back my Kaisha ooo😭make it look like a fake eviction or something! We voted for Kaisha but then the Housemates made their own decision with our votes and evicted her.Not because she wasn’t intelligent or what but simply because they don’t like her. Please bring back the old voting process because this one is fucked up.Neo is only loved by the Housemates not us!!We didn’t sign up for this na.

Umogbai Winifred Two people where supposed to leave d house today.so y just kaisha? Wat happened to wathoni? Dis is not fair fr kaisha.she knew she would leave wen it comes to d house mates voting cuz De never liked her.and she has been saying DAT. # biggy viewers vote shud count abeg.

Marilyn Serofia Kuwadah For peace to reign,Kaisha should be placed on fake eviction…. So by next Sunday live show, there should be a double eviction based on the viewers vote…… Bring kaisha back.

Adelabu Oluwatimilehin Temmy Nokuthula Mshengu how is it fair, last year’s was even better cus not everyone is up for eviction except the nominated ones ND the HOH… The housemates opinion shouldn’t be considered in the first place, there shouldn’t be any nomination of any kind at all.

Nwoke Patience Wilson Abudu i wont vote again