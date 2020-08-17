Benue Assembly Speaker recovers from COVID-19

Benue Assembly Speaker recovers from COVID-19

Monday, August 17, 2020 4:14 pm


Uba

The Speaker of Benue House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, has been declared negative of the Coronavirus by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
This is contained in a statement by Uba’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Lubem Tiav, issued on Monday in Makurdi.
According to the statement, Uba was given his COVID-19 negative result by the NCDC on Saturday.
NAN reports that the NCDC officials had in their report on July 19 confirmed UBA and Mr Tertsea Gbiseh (Kwande East/PDP) positive to the virus.
 
The two lawmakers proceeded on self-isolation immediately they were given their results.
 
However, Uba, who had been receiving treatment since then, was declared to have recovered and would resume for the the assembly’s plenary on Aug. 18, 2020.
In the statement, the Speaker called on the community not to let down their guard against the virus, but to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures, as prescribed by the medical professionals.
He commended members of the House for conducting the affairs of the assembly without rancour while he was in self-isolation.(NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Reps C’ttee, Transport Ministry disagree over contract figures
    38 mins ago

    China’s first patent granted for COVID-19 vaccine
    1 hour ago

    Alapomu  Sets Up Committees  to develop  and rebrand Apomu
    1 hour ago

    Walter Carrington: The African child returns home
    2 hours ago

    Court jails UNILAG alumnus 50 years for raping student on campus 
    2 hours ago

    Carpenter, 32, in Kogi Police net for stabbing neighbour
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: INEC presents voters’ register to 14 political parties
    2 hours ago

    Mailafiya honours DSS invitation for second time