Carpenter, 32, in Kogi Police net for stabbing neighbour

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Scores of angry youths on Monday have vandalized property of one Murtala Dare, a welder, in his workshop around Amusement Park in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. The youths were protesting his alleged killing of one Lukman Kabiru, a father of two, said to be a carpenter and his neighbour, in a fight.

The thirty two years old welder on Sunday night at popular joint had a quarrel with Lukman during which he alledgedly stabbed him on the neck, leading to his immediate death.

According to an eye witness account, at about 11:00 pm on Sunday, the said Dare reportedly wanted to fight a call girl for taking a customer behind a building for short service.

Dare was said to have interrupted the sex rump and threatened to beat the call girl. However Lukeman rose in defence of the commercial sex worker and tried to stop Dare from being violent.

In retaliation an angry Dare broke a bottle and stabbed Kabiru on the neck. Dare and Lukeman are neighbors, who own shop opposite the notorious drinking spot while the call girls used a space behind the building for short time.

“The said Dare was alledged to have a penchant for collecting fee for the use of the open space for short time. Yesterday being Sunday at about 11:00pm, made people wonder what the duo could have been doing around there business premises at that hour of the night.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relation officer, (PPRO), DSP William Aya said the suspect who was arrested in his hideout at the back of Total Filling Station is in police custody stressing that investigation into the matter is on.