China’s first patent granted for COVID-19 vaccine

China’s first patent granted for COVID-19 vaccine

Monday, August 17, 2020 3:52 pm


coronavirus

China’s first patent for a COVID-19 vaccine has been granted by the country’s National Intellectual Property Administration.

The patent was jointly applied for by a research team with the Academy of Military Sciences and CanSino Biologics Inc., a Chinese high-tech biopharmaceutical company, said a report in People’s Daily.

The team led by Chen Wei, a Researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the academy, developed the recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, with the modified defective adenovirus as the vector.

In March, the vaccine became the first in China to be approved to enter clinical trials.

According to the patent abstract, the vaccine shows good immunogenicity in both mouse and guinea pig models and can induce strong cellular and humoral immune response in a short period of time.

It can be produced quickly on a large scale to cope with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The vaccine has now finished phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials, which have verified its safety and immunogenicity, said the report. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Reps C’ttee, Transport Ministry disagree over contract figures
    19 mins ago

    Benue Assembly Speaker recovers from COVID-19
    1 hour ago

    Alapomu  Sets Up Committees  to develop  and rebrand Apomu
    1 hour ago

    Walter Carrington: The African child returns home
    2 hours ago

    Court jails UNILAG alumnus 50 years for raping student on campus 
    2 hours ago

    Carpenter, 32, in Kogi Police net for stabbing neighbour
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: INEC presents voters’ register to 14 political parties
    2 hours ago

    Mailafiya honours DSS invitation for second time