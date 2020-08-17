Edo Assembly confirms 5 commissioners

By Jethro Ibileke

Two civil commissioners and three commissioners for Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, (EDSOGPADEC), were on Monday confirmed by the Francis Okiye-led Edo State House of Assembly.

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report of the House Standing Committee on Rules, Business and Government House.

The civil commissioner-designates are Lawrence Ogieva and Alex Oleije, while Charles Aideyan, Abdullahi Imodagbe and Daniel Enebi, were confirmed as commissioner-designates in EDSOGPADEC.

Mr. Charles Aideyan is to represent Edo South in EDSOGPADEC while Mr Abdullahi Imodagbe is to represent Edo North and Mr Daniel Enebi is to represent Edo Central in the Commission.

Chairman of the committee and leader og the House, Henry Okhuarobo, while presenting the report, said members of the committee had painstakingly gone through their curriculum vitae and found them academically qualified, coupled with their job experiences.

The members of the House who contributed during the screening of the nominees spoke glowingly of the competence of the nominees with an assurance that they would discharge their duties creditably.

The Speaker, Mr. Francis Okiye, after their clearance congratulated them and asked them to take a bow.