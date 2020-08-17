EFCC arrests soldier, 26 others for internet fraud in Lagos.
EFCC arrests soldier, 26 others for internet fraud in Lagos.
Monday, August 17, 2020 6:40 pm
The alleged fraudsters
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested a serving military personnel, Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.
Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.
He was arrested alongside Kalu Emmanue; Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka; Miracle Onyekwere; Habeeb Ayomide; Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem.
What do you think?