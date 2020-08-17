EFCC arrests soldier, 26 others for internet fraud in Lagos.

EFCC arrests soldier, 26 others for internet fraud in Lagos.

Monday, August 17, 2020 6:40 pm


The alleged fraudsters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested a serving military personnel, Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.
Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos,  on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.
He was arrested alongside Kalu Emmanue;  Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka;  Miracle Onyekwere;  Habeeb Ayomide;  Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem.
Others are: Adeniran Nurudeen;  Opeyemi Ojo Chris;  Derrick Moris;  Shehu Oluoti;  Fuad Akinbayo;  Babatunde Idowu; Uzo Igwe Nathaniel;  Debowale Adedoyin;  Shegun Emmanuel;  Godswill Maduchem; Samson Kazeem; Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem.

Kayode

In his statement to the EFCC, Kayode said the “big shot yahoo yahoo boys” in whose company he was arrested,  were his friends and that they had been teaching him how to make money through cybercrime.
While the “boys” are members of Organised Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN, the ladies arrested with them  confirmed the involvement of their “boyfriends” in internet fraud.
Items recovered from the suspects include diamond jewelry, exotic cars and expensive phones.
The suspects will be charged to court soon
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Man, 26, to die by hanging for killing farmer in Ekiti
    3 hours ago

    Ondo teachers endorse Akeredolu for re-election
    3 hours ago

    Reps C’ttee, Transport Ministry disagree over contract figures
    3 hours ago

    Benue Assembly Speaker recovers from COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    China’s first patent granted for COVID-19 vaccine
    4 hours ago

    Alapomu  Sets Up Committees  to develop  and rebrand Apomu
    4 hours ago

    Walter Carrington: The African child returns home
    4 hours ago

    Court jails UNILAG alumnus 50 years for raping student on campus 