Insecurity: Don urges Buhari to enlist support of witches, wizards

Monday, August 17, 2020 9:21 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

A Political Scientist, Malam Abdul-Rahoof Bello, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently enlist the spiritual support of African witches and wizards, to combat the endemic challenges of insecurity and corruption, navigating the ship of the Nigerian state towards a huge rock.

The former University Lecturer proffered this option in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Bello noted that the time was ripe and right for Buhari to apply this unorthodox method of African native intelligence in warfare, to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against the insurrection of Boko Haram, ritual killings and systemic corruption.

He said that the government had continued to apply the same methods that have yielded no positive results over and over again, even with the deafening prayers by both Muslims and Christians in the country.

He queried why the President had refused to fumigate the nation’s security architecture in obedience to public outcry to allow for fresh ideas?

He reminded the President on how Allah (SWA), Commanded the *hordes of charger flying birds (Taeran Ababeela)*, each with a pebble, to flatten the rebellion of the *people of elephants* who had attempted to demolish the House of Allah (Q:105:1-5)?

The political analyst opined that the deployment by Allah (SWA) of *Taeran Habaabeel* against *Ashiaabil feeli*, was a symbolic expression of the modern day witchcraft science.

He decried the worsening security situation and the systemic corruption that had become a thump arthritis dwarfing the landmark achievements of Mr President and a campaign material for the opposition group to blackmail the governing party.

” The APC stakeholder advised the President not to rest, retreat nor surrender to the forces of darkness in religious killings, ritual killings, ethnic cleansing, kidnapping, corruption and all other centrifugal tendencies, threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence,” he said

