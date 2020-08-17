Mailafiya honours DSS invitation for second time

Mailafiya honours DSS invitation for second time

Monday, August 17, 2020 2:27 pm


Obadiah Mailafia

Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, former Deputy  Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has honoured the invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) for the second time.
Mailafiya, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 general elections, arrived the Jos office of the DSS at noon on Monday, and was released less than an hour later.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Mailafiya was last Wednesday invited by the security outfit following an interview he granted to an Abuja based Radio FM station.
In the interview, Mailafiya alleged among other things that a current northern governor was backing Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking to newsmen, Mailafiya’s lawyer, Mr Yakubu Bawa, said the invitation was in line with the last one.
He added that his client was not manhandled by men of the DSS, adding that the invitation was basically aimed at getting more clarification.
“This second invitation is still in line with the first one. DSS needed more clarification on the issue which my client provided and nothing else
“He was not manhandled, but treated with respect my men of the DSS,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Alapomu  Sets Up Committees  to develop  and rebrand Apomu
    29 mins ago

    Walter Carrington: The African child returns home
    52 mins ago

    Court jails UNILAG alumnus 50 years for raping student on campus 
    1 hour ago

    Carpenter, 32, in Kogi Police net for stabbing neighbour
    1 hour ago

    Edo 2020: INEC presents voters’ register to 14 political parties
    1 hour ago

    Nullification of election: Gov. Diri heads to Appeal Court
    2 hours ago

    Court jails teenager for death of 23 people in school fire
    2 hours ago

    Why Court restrains Shoprite from transferring assets 