Nullification of election: Gov. Diri heads to Appeal Court

Monday, August 17, 2020 2:19 pm


Governor Douye Diri

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, says he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the State Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election as the Governor of Bayelsa.

Diri in a statement on Monday signed by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah said he had instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal nullified the election based on the wrongful exclusion of the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) governorship candidate in the November 16, 2009 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor said he has implicit confidence in the judiciary and will triumph at the end of the case.

“We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice.

“This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Diri urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters not to panic, and continue to remain calm and law-abiding.

NAN recalls that Diri and his Deputy Sen. Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, were sworn into office on Feb. 14, following a Supreme Court judgement of Feb. 13, that nullified the election of erstwhile governor-elect David Lyon of APC, whose Deputy presented forged certificates to INEC.

