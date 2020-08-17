Oshiomhole was a ‘good godfather’ to Obaseki to in 2016, says Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the September 19 Edo governorship election said former chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole acted as a godfather when he worked to ensure that the incumbent governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole succeeded him in 2016.

Ize-Iyamu said the Governor, who is now contesting for re-election on the platform of opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was virtually imposed on Edo people by Oshiomhole because, according to him, all the leaders did not want him.

The APC candidate said this was because Obaseki was regarded as a complete stranger, but he noted that now that Oshiomhole refused to do the same thing he did in 2016, people are still saying he is playing godfatherism.

He said: “Oshiomhole became godfather when he imposed him as the governor. The same man is going about saying the man that imposed him in 2016 wants to be godfather because what he did before, he refused to do now.

“That was how the quarrel started because then he solely imposed him on the people.

“They now say he is playing godfather just to blackmail him because then the governor could not talk because he was a baby. Nobody knew him.

“Ask the governor if he had ever voted anywhere in Edo State before he became governor? The answer is no. He was a complete stranger. Where is his house in Edo State before 2016?”

Credit: ThisDay newspapers