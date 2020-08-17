Police arrest mother for allegedly confining son for 15-years in Kano

The Spokesman of the Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna, a DSP, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Haruna said that the woman was arrested after the police rescued the 40-year-old victim, Ibrahim Lawan, confined by her husband (name withheld), who is now at large.

He disclosed that the command on Aug.16, at about 11:00 a.m. received report that one Ibrahim Lawan of Sheka Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was illegally confined for 15-years by his father.

The spokesman added that the victim was confined in a dilapidated room inside the suspect’s house without proper feeding and healthcare.

“The Command’s Medical Team as well as Team of Operation PUFF-ADDER led by SP Magaji Musa, immediately swung in to action.

“The victim was rescued and referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano (AKTH) for treatment. Efforts are in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Command had on Aug.13, rescued a 30-year-old man, Ahmed Aminu, confined in a car garage for seven years by his father (name withheld), at Farawa quarters in Kumbotso LGA.