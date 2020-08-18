Armed bandits abduct 2 construction workers in Niger

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 9:10 am


Two construction workers have been kidnapped by suspected bandits between Yankila and Regina village of  Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

The kidnapped workers were a Nigerian and a foreigner, it was learnt.

Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday said on Aug. 17 at about 11.05 hours information was received that armed bandits attacked and kidnapped two staff of Transparent Construction company.

He said that the victims were on handling the rehabilitation of the bad portion of the federal road in the area.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident.

“We have already deployed a team of armed security personnel to rescue the victims,” Usman said.

