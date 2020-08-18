Court remands truck driver, owner over alleged killing of 3 in Lagos

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10:35 pm


Justice

An Igbosere High Court in Lagos State on Tuesday  remanded  a truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan, alongside the truck owner, Wadiu Lekan,  over alleged crushing  of three people.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile made the order following arraignment of Okanlanwan and Lekan for alleged involuntary manslaughter.

The duo was charged on three counts by the Lagos State Government.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), alleged that the defendants committed the offences on July 26, at 4:00p.m., at Ilasamaja.

Onigbanjo said the defendants unlawfully killed Nnaekpe Chima Victor, Chidinma Ajoku and Daniel Okwuoge by running over them with their truck.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The attorney-general prayed the court to remand them in police custody pending when they would be tested for COVID-19 before they could be remanded at the appropriate correctional facility.

Onigbanjo asked for a short adjournment for commencement of trial.

The defendants’ counsel, Mr Emmanuel Okedi, objected to the short adjournment, adding that he needed time to study the charge.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for trial.

