Covid-19: FG lifts ban on international flights

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:38 am


Murtala Mohammed International Airporlt Lagos


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
International flights which were suspended by the nation’s Aviation authorities in the country as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic globally, will resume on 29th August 2020.

Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika who announced this at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said Nigeria’s international airports have reached advanced stages of preparedness for the resumption of international flight operations.

A statement by James Odaudu
Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation said as a result, all evacuation flights which were introduced in the country in the wake of the ban on international flights occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, will end on 25th August 2020.

He further disclosed that, like it was done during the resumption of domestic flights across the country, the international flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

Emphasis, he stated, will be placed on the observation of all the safety and technical guidelines as prescribed by global and health authorities which will be communicated in due course.

“I am pleased to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption.

The minister said passengers must take a COVID-19 test wherever they’re coming from very close to departure dates.

A portal will also be opened for passengers to pay for another COVID-19 test to be done eight days after arrival in Nigeria.

They will also fill in health questionnaires online, and hand them in at the point of entry, instead of filling the forms on the aircraft or on arrival.

Sirika noted that non-pharmaceutical measures including physical distancing, wearing of nose masks, washing of hands, and temperature checks will remain in place

