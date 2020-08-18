Former press secretary to Buhari, Wada Maida, dies at 70

Malam Wada Maida, former Chief Press Secretary to Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as military Head of State in from December 1983 to 1985 and Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is dead.

Maida died in Abuja on Monday. He was aged 70.

The death of Maida who was Editor-in-Chief for eight years of NAN for eight years was confirmed by his family to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Maida, former Editor-in-Chief and later Managing Director of NAN, was one of the pioneer editors of the agency and served at various times as its Regional Editor in Kaduna, Political Editor and London Correspondent.

Maida, from Katsina State, was appointed NAN Managing Director in 1994 and served in that capacity for nine years before he bowed out in 2003.

Until his death, Maida was a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute and also a shareholder of Media Trust Limited.

NAN Acting Managing Direct0r, Mr Dele Ojo, while reacting to Maida’s death, described the news as “shocking and devastating”.

“It is difficult to believe this news. It is very devastating. God knows best,” Ojo said in a telephone interview.