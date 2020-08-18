Gunmen abduct 4, shot one dead in ex- Zamfara commissioner’s residence

Gunmen abduct 4, shot one dead in ex- Zamfara commissioner’s residence

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 5:30 pm


File Photo: some gunmen

Gunmen have abducted two sons of a former commissioner in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande, and two others, including a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC).

Spokesman of the Police Command in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement released to newsmen in Gusau, that the gunmen killed one person and injured another.

He said that the incident took place at the residence of the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Gamji, Bakura Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

“At about 4:30am, a large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others including an NSCDC officer on guard duty at the house.

“One person was shot dead while a woman was wounded in the process”, he said.

Shehu said the command had deployed its operatives to search and rescue the victims, as well as apprehend the assailants.

“The Command further assures the former commissioner and indeed all the people of the state that it would do everything possible to get the abductees released and back home as was the case of the six kidnapped victims including two district heads of Basasa and Ruwan Gizo in Talata Mafara and Bakura local government areas.

“The Command appeals to members of the public to avoid confronting gunmen during such invasion but report the incident on time to the police or any security agency nearest to them for prompt action”, he added.

According to him, normalcy has returned to the area while the command will update members of the public on any development.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Oyedepo Vs FG: What The British Charity Commission Also Says
    21 mins ago

    4 herders in court over alleged kidnapping, terrorism in Benue
    29 mins ago

    Police ask vigilance groups, others in Rivers to surrender illegal firearms
    46 mins ago

    Alleged defamation: Court orders Edo Govt, Okunbo, to maintain status quo
    1 hour ago

    NNPC Becomes EITI Partner Company
    2 hours ago

    Group unveils plan for new reality show for Nigerian youths
    3 hours ago

    Don cautions FG, States against yielding to pressure to reopen schools
    3 hours ago

    Ogun Commissioner tasks NAWOJ, women on capacity building