Lai Mohammed Condoles With NAN over Death of Board Chairman, Wada Maida

Lai Mohammed Condoles With NAN over Death of Board Chairman, Wada Maida

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 12:12 pm



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the staff, management and Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the death of the agency’s Board Chairman, Malam Wada Maida.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said he received the news of Malam Wada’s passing with profound shock and sadness.
He described Malam Wada as a great journalist, a good Administrator and a successful publisher who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian media.
Alhaji Mohammed said Malam Wada, a former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of NAN, will always be remembered for his service to the nation in many capacities.
”My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this moment of sadness. May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    UNILAG : Ogundipe goes to Industrial Court to challenge removal, files exparte
    2 hours ago

    Widow allegedly raped by police officer in Rivers now very ill – Mother
    3 hours ago

    Convention: Democratic heavyweights descend on Trump
    3 hours ago

    Wizkid makes Obama’s 2020 summer playlist with ‘Smile’
    3 hours ago

    NLC urges Imo Govt. to pay salary arrears  of workers, pensioners
    3 hours ago

    Armed bandits abduct 2 construction workers in Niger
    3 hours ago

    Former press secretary to Buhari, Wada Maida, dies at 70
    4 hours ago

    Group criticises sack of UNILAG VC