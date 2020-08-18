Manslaughter: Court remands truck driver, owner in Police custody

By Akin Kuponiyi

A truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan,and the truck owner, Wasiu Lekan, alleged to have crushed three people to death ,have been arraigned before a Lagos high court sitting at Igbosere,Lagos State south west Nigeria.

The presiding Judge,Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Igihile, has ordered that they should be remanded in the Police custody after the arraignment for alleged involuntary manslaughter

The two defendants are facing three- count charge filed against them by the Attorney-General of Lagos State.and Commissioner for justice .

It was stated that Okanlanwan, on July 26, at about 4pm, along Oshodi Apapa Expressway, in Ilasamaja area of Lagos State, ran over the victims, with his truck and unlawfully killed Nnaekpe Chima Victor, Chidinma Ajoku and Daniel Okwuoge.

The offence alleged to have been committed by the defendants is contrary to Section 224 and punishable under Section 229, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

In view of their plea, the, Prosecutor urged the court to remand them in police custody pending when they are tested for Covid-19, before they can be remanded at the appropriate Correctional facilities.

Thereafter,Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, while adjourning till August 20 and 26, for trial to commence ordered that they should be remanded in Police custody.