Ogun Commissioner tasks NAWOJ, women on capacity building

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 2:51 pm


Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Commissioner for Women Affairs in Ogun State,  Mrs Funmilayo Efuwape has emphasized on the need for women to build their capacity and work on their self-confidence to effectively sustain their contributions to the development of the society.

Mrs Efuwape stated this in Abeokuta  while receiving the new executives of the Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists, NAWOJ Ogun state Chapter led by Comrade Modupeola Sobukonla at her office.

Describing women as important creatures whose contributions to the development of any household, community, state or nation could not be overlooked, Mrs Efuwape however said they must strive to acquire requisite skills and competencies that can put them in good stead to discharge their duties.

She equally stressed the need for women to bond together, especially in view of myriads of challenges confronting their well-being and realization of their full potentials.

While promising her support for NAWOJ, Mrs Efuwape also tasked the new executive to think out of the box, in order to effectively live up to the mandate of championing the cause of women in the state.

On her part, the Special Adviser to Ogun Governor on Women affairs, Mrs Adijat Adeleye Oladapo said the state government is gender friendly and will be willing to work with women groups such as NAWOJ to deliver on its various mandates for women in the state.

Earlier, the State Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Modupeola Sobukonla, had expressed the desire of the association to give  voice to the voiceless women in the society and work hand in hand with government, corporate bodies, other organizations and willing individuals to achieve set objectives.

Sobukonla therefore called for a sustainable partnership, between NAWOJ and the ministry, especially in the area of policy articulation and implementations.

