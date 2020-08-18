Oyedepo Vs FG: What The British Charity Commission Also Says

David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide has shouted blue murder over the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, that gives the supervising minister the power to remove the board of trustees of churches without recourse to the court.

In hos words: “In the document, they said the registrar-general can remove the trustees without recourse to the court. Don’t try it. This must be from somebody who woke up from the wrong side of the bed after dreaming. The person must have drafted that aspect in the bill as their custom is…I am 51 years old in this thing (Christianity), don’t try it. I have been with Jesus for some time and I am sent as a prophet to nations. That a minister can remove the trustees and close the accounts of the church is.”

Is there any difference between the core provisions in this CAMA amendment and that of the Charity act of the UK? Critics asked. According to Otunba Yemisi Shyllon, a lawyer and engineer, “Was it not the British that brought our Christian faith to us?”

According to Mr Ife Babalola, writer and public commentator who has experienced the Western and Nigerian worlds, argued: “There is hardly any difference between the core provisions of our laws and those of western democracies. The difference is in the failure of our institutions in enforcing those regulations as practiced elsewhere. My personal opinion has always been that with the multitude of religious organisations and other NGOs in Nigeria, the establishment of a Charity Commission independent of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is long overdue.”

Below, for example, according to him, is introducing The UK Charity Commission:

“We register and regulate charities in England and Wales, to ensure that the public can support charities with confidence. We are an independent, non-ministerial government department accountable to Parliament.

As registrar, we are responsible for maintaining an accurate and up-to-date register of charities. This includes deciding whether organisations are charitable and should be registered. We also remove charities that are not considered to be charitable, no longer exist or do not operate.”

