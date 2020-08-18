Oyo Deputy Gov. empowers 500 youths with farmland

Oyo Deputy Gov. empowers 500 youths with farmland

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 5:44 pm


The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, has donated 250 acres of land in Oyo North to youths for cassava cultivation.

The Coordinator of Oke-Ogun Green Revolution, Mr Bola Olalere, announced the donation in a statement in Iseyin on Tuesday.

Olalere said that the donation was the first phase to empowerment gesture for 500 youths in the area by of the deputy governor.

“The 250 acres of land located in Iseyin Council area is the first phase of the programme, aimed at engaging 500 youths in Oke-Ogun,’’ the statement read in part.

“The support of the Oke Ogun Green Revolution project by Olaniyan is to promote agribusiness among the youths in Oyo North, the food basket of the state.’’

He said that an agricultural entrepreneur, Niji Farms, was also supporting the first phase of the project with farm inputs like cassava stems, herbicide, fertilisers and other materials.

“Niji Farms, on the other hand, is providing inputs such as tractors, cassava stems and herbicides for the farm free of charge,’’ Olalere stated.

According to him, the agriculture entrepreneur will buy back the cassava tubers after harvest at an off-takers price.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oke-Ogun Green Revolution is an initiative of Oke-Ogun youths.

It is aimed at encouraging and providing platforms for young people to engage in profitable agribusiness.

