Photos: Governor El-Rufai Receives CAN Leadership

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 12:39 am


Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El- Rufai and Revd. Supo Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, during the visit of the national leadership of CAN to Kaduna. KDSG Media

Group photograph of Kaduna State Government and CAN officials after a meeting hosted by Governor Malam Nasir El- Rufai and Revd. Supo Ayokunle. KDSG Media

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El- Rufai (second left) and Revd. Supo Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, and Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security (first right) during the visit of the national leadership of CAN to Kaduna. KDSG Media

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of on Monday, 17 August 2020, received the national leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in his office in Kaduna

