Police ask vigilance groups, others in Rivers to surrender illegal firearms

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 5:11 pm


Community based vigilance groups

Okafor Ofiebor
The Rivers Police Command has warned that no vigilance group has been authorized to use firearms in the State.
The Command said this the backdrop of regular complaints by residents in various communities about the excesses of vigilance groups
The Command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni who made the clarification in an interview with Journalists in Port Harcourt therefore warned vigilance groups already operating with firearms to turn in their arms.
He also appealed to residents of the state in possession of firearms and light weapons to use the IGP firearm return window to turn in their arms or face prosecution from the law enforcement agents.
SP Nnamdi Omoni said the command has began immediate implementation of the IGP order to mop up illegal arms and light weapons.
He warned that firearms are not transferable and cannot be inherited like properties as such those who have weapons belonging to their fathers should turn it in.
He appealed to members of the public still in possession of arms and light weapons to quickly turn in the arms as the exercise begins immediately and once the window is closed anyone found with illegal possession of arms would made to face the law.
