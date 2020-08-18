Police confirm killing of foreigner in Niger by bandits 

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Command had earlier confirmed their abduction.

Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday, that corpse of the victim was recovered by the police in a bush in Pangu Gari, Gunna district of Rafi local government area.

He said the corpse had been conveyed by the police to Minna General Hospital for autopsy, while investigation is in progress.

Usman solicited the support of rural dwellers in volunteering information that would aid in apprehending the bandits and rescue of the Nigerian still in the kidnappers custody.

Usman said that the victims were handling the rehabilation of the bad portion of the federal road in the area when they were abducted.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident”, he said.