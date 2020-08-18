UNILAG : Ogundipe goes to Industrial Court to challenge removal, files exparte

UNILAG : Ogundipe goes to Industrial Court to challenge removal, files exparte

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:50 am


Babalakin and Ogundipe

 

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has gone to the National Industrial Court ( NIC) to challenge his removal.

His lawyers (Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN), Mr Tayo Oyetibo and Ebun Adegboruwa were sighted at the NIC, Lagos this morning where they filed a Court action on behalf of the former Vice Chancellor against the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin; the Governing Council and the University of Lagos.

The two silks were seeing in the court premises in respect of a pending exparte application for an interim injunction to restrain the removal of Professor Ogundipe.

A legal expert said “the orders being sought amount to an abuse of court system because injunctions are only granted in respect of actions that are yet to be carried out.  In this case, the Vice Chancellor was removed on 12th August, 2020 and an acting Vice Chancellor has been appointed.”

The case is before a vacation judge of the NIC, Justice I.J. Essien.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Lai Mohammed Condoles With NAN over Death of Board Chairman, Wada Maida
    2 hours ago

    Widow allegedly raped by police officer in Rivers now very ill – Mother
    3 hours ago

    Convention: Democratic heavyweights descend on Trump
    3 hours ago

    Wizkid makes Obama’s 2020 summer playlist with ‘Smile’
    3 hours ago

    NLC urges Imo Govt. to pay salary arrears  of workers, pensioners
    3 hours ago

    Armed bandits abduct 2 construction workers in Niger
    3 hours ago

    Former press secretary to Buhari, Wada Maida, dies at 70
    4 hours ago

    Group criticises sack of UNILAG VC