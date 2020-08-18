UNILAG : Ogundipe goes to Industrial Court to challenge removal, files exparte

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has gone to the National Industrial Court ( NIC) to challenge his removal.

His lawyers (Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN), Mr Tayo Oyetibo and Ebun Adegboruwa were sighted at the NIC, Lagos this morning where they filed a Court action on behalf of the former Vice Chancellor against the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin; the Governing Council and the University of Lagos.

The two silks were seeing in the court premises in respect of a pending exparte application for an interim injunction to restrain the removal of Professor Ogundipe.

A legal expert said “the orders being sought amount to an abuse of court system because injunctions are only granted in respect of actions that are yet to be carried out. In this case, the Vice Chancellor was removed on 12th August, 2020 and an acting Vice Chancellor has been appointed.”

The case is before a vacation judge of the NIC, Justice I.J. Essien.