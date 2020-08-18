Widow allegedly raped by police officer in Rivers now very ill – Mother

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The 23 years old widow who was arrested over failure to wear face mask and was subsequently allegedly raped all through the night by one Inspector Peter Ibah three weeks ago is now very ill, her mother has said.

Speaking to some journalists and human rights advocate, the mother in her home town in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, the mother, Mrs Nakpugi Naatam expressed sadness and displeasure on the alleged abduction and rape of her daughter by a Police Inspector and the seeming delay in getting Justice.

Mrs Naatam called on patriotic Nigerians and the Police to ensure that her daughter gets justice.

She also expressed doubt on getting justice due to the revelation purportedly made by a female Investigating Police Officer, (IPO).

Mrs Naatam claimed the female officer told her that the public will accept whatever report the Police investigating team will publish as the outcome of their investigation.

On her part, the raped widow claimed the human rights desk of Police at Rivers State Police headquarters gave her a medical form on 3rd August, five days after she reported the matter and she later observed it was back dated.

She also stated she has not submitted the result of the medical examination due to her ill health.

Meanwhile, members of the human rights community who visited the victim claimed that the accused Police Inspector had been granted bail and has gone back to resume duty at his base.

However, the SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers Police Command dismissed the claim. Omoni said that the issues surrounding the incident are serious and the Rivers State Police Command under CP Joseph Mukan have taken case on its merit and thorough investigation is being carried out to ensure a three-way justice-to the victim,to the accused and to the society. The PPRO said the claim that the policemen involved in the rape allegation have been released is untrue as the alleged the officers are undergoing orderly room trial State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID. “This is one matter the CP has given a marching orders to Deputy Commissioner of Police heading SCID to ensure that through investigation is carried out and appropriate sanctions are meted out to the offenders.