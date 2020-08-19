COVID-19: Custodial centres reopen in 28 states, FCT, admit 9,900 inmates 

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:29 pm


Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed

The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed,  says service has commenced admission of inmates into custodial centres in 28 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
Ahmed said this during the presentation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other materials by Prisoners Rehabilitation Welfare Action (PRAWA), and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) to the service on Wednesday in Abuja.
He, however, added that eight states were yet to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines for reopening.
He also explained that, since the admission was restored, over 9,900 inmates had been taken to the various custodian centres in the country.
The CG said that no single case of COVID- 19 was recorded in any custodial centre across the nation up till date.
“We have been investing a lot in the health of the inmates, especially during this Coronavirus pandemic.
“We have also been receiving donations from other organisations. I can assure you that there is  no COVID-19 case at our custodial centres,” he said.
Ja’afaru said that over 20,000 offenders were currently in non-custodial situation in the FCT as part of efforts to decongest the custodial centres and ensure good hygienic situation.
He disclosed that more offenders were serving their punishments from home across the country.
He assured that the materials donated would go a long way to keeping  the virus away from custodial centres.
Speaking about the donation, the Executive Director, PRAWA, Dr Uju Agomoh, said that the materials would be distributed across correctional centres in the FCT.
Agomoh expressed PRAWA’s continuous commitment to the promotion of institutional reforms, creation of access to justice, rehabilitation and social development for offenders, ex-offenders, tortured victims and youths at risk.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Materials donated are: 17 Computers, 17 mobile phones and 17 modem for virtual visitation, 50,000 pieces of face masks.
1000 face shields for protection of inmates and correctional officers, 47 spraying cans for disinfection of custodial centres as well as 31 pedal operated water tanks for hand washing.
