Edo 2020: Apprehension in Okpella as police besiege town on orders of Obaseki, APC alleges

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chairman of Edo APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, has raised the alarm over alleged deployment of police operatives numbering over 50, to Okpella community, noting that it is causing apprehension among residents of the community.

He further alleged that the police operatives who are occupying the private residence of a political appointee of Governor Godwin Obaseki, caused residents to express worry over planned violent intimidation ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Mayaki disclosed that the APC will do a formal petition to the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, and the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, to probe the dispatch of the officers to Okpella and why they are occupying the private residence of the governor’s aide.

According to him, “The police officers were reportedly deployed on the orders of the Governor Godwin Obaseki and have set camp in the building of one Lukman Akemokue, a political aide and ally of the Deputy Governor, who relocated his mother from the building to make room for the officers.

“Residents of numerous surrounding communities in the area have lamented the police officers’ night movements, characterized by indiscriminate shootings, shouts of obscenities, and other bizarre acts of intimidation which they claim were aimed at inducing fear ahead of the polls.

“It is important to note that Okpella has recorded large numbers of movements from the PDP to the APC in the past few weeks, as residents declare their intention to back the bid of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over failure by the Obaseki-led administration to keep his promises to them after four years.

“Prominent amongst former members of the PDP who have openly declared support for the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is Prince Kassim Afegbua, a chieftain of the PDP and popular political figure if Okpella, who rejected Governor Godwin Obaseki for drawing revenue from Okpella through its abundant resources but refusing to re-invest in the area to ensure infrastructure development and good standard of living.

“The dispatch of the police officers has been interpreted as a desperate tactic by the Governor and his allies to scare away voters to prevent the anticipated embarrassing defeat expected on the 19th of September,” Mayaki said.

While expressing doubt that the State Commissioner of Police approved the disturbing operation which bodes ill for the peaceful conduct of the election in Okpella, Mayaki nonetheless vowed to uncover the truth with a petition demanding a full explanation and the immediate evacuation of the officers from Lukman Akemokue’s residence.

He said it amounts to a violation of the objective stance expected of security agencies, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force, to embark on a secret mission to an area where the incumbent is not popular and be housed in a private residence of a political appointee to terrorize communities.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that the APC has no reason to fret, if they have no sinister plans.

Osagie who said this in reaction to Mayaki’s allegation, noted that the increased police presence noticed in Okpella, Agenebode, Akoko Edo and other parts of the state is not out of the norm.

According to him, “With just a month to the gubernatorial poll in Edo State, security agencies are stepping up their activities across the state. This should not be misconstrued by anyone.

“The claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is strange because anyone who means well for Edo people should commend the police for doing their job. The APC should not fret if they have no sinister plans.”

The governor’s aide urged Edo people to cooperate with men of the various security agencies and assist with information where necessary so that the forthcoming election will be peaceful, free and fair.