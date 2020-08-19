Edo guber: Mrs. Obaseki expressed concern over desperation of candidates

By Jethro Ibileke

Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has expressed concern over what she called “deception, desperation and the total lack of self respect displayed by some politicians who are willing to do anything to gain power and have made themselves a laughing stock among the people.”

She stated this on Tuesday in Benin,

during an interactive session with wives of Enigies (Dukes in Benin Kingdom), over the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

Mrs. Obaseki said she expected governorship candidates “to campaign and sell their manifesto, rather than tell lies and employ the services of thugs to unleash violence on the people, all because they have nothing to offer.”

She charged the women “to judge as mothers whether it is in the best interest of the people to mortgage the future of the State and of our children, to satisfy a few people and whether the State has not fared better in the past three and a half years under Governor Obaseki.”

She added that now is the time for the people of the state to stand for good governance.

Reacting, the coordinator of the Enigies wives association, Stella Aigbe Esq; said they were not happy with the travails that befell governor Obaseki in the APC.

She assured the Edo First Lady of their support for the second term bid of governor Obaseki

Aigbe cited Obaseki’s developmental strides in the educational sector, road construction, power, human capital development, empowerment and job creation among others.

“For us, this is unprecedented despite the many distractions and disturbances, further compounded by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you enter the state secretariat and take a photograph, people would think you took the photo in Europe.

“If not anything, this Ossiomo Power plant alone that has been licenced, the prospect of having power supply is enough to vote Obaseki, because, when there is power there will be industrialization, there will be more jobs, people will be comfortable, life will be easier.

“I am campaigning for good governance which we currently have under Governor Godwin Obaseki,” she said.