EFCC arrests 7 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:52 pm


Suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Enugu

The  Enugu  zonal office of the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),  has arrested seven internet fraudsters. They are:  Ebere Tochukwu; Onuh Harrison;  Christian Ogbonna;  Ojobo  Kingsley, Eze Charles, Princewill  Nwalu  and Ekene Ibekaku .
They were arrested at Loma Linda Extension Enugu, Enugu State. Their  arrest followed  intelligence signalling  them as a syndicate of fraudsters that specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public,  especially foreigners through the internet.
Items recovered from the suspected fraudsters include : three exotic cars:  Lexus ES 350, Benz C300 and a Toyota Camry.  Other incriminating materials recovered from them are several mobile phones and laptops.
The suspects  have given useful information in the course of interrogation and will be charged to court soon.
