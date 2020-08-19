EFCC arrests 7 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested seven internet fraudsters. They are: Ebere Tochukwu; Onuh Harrison; Christian Ogbonna; Ojobo Kingsley, Eze Charles, Princewill Nwalu and Ekene Ibekaku .

They were arrested at Loma Linda Extension Enugu, Enugu State. Their arrest followed intelligence signalling them as a syndicate of fraudsters that specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, especially foreigners through the internet.

Items recovered from the suspected fraudsters include : three exotic cars: Lexus ES 350, Benz C300 and a Toyota Camry. Other incriminating materials recovered from them are several mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects have given useful information in the course of interrogation and will be charged to court soon.