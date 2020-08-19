India records single-day spike of 64,531 COVID-19 cases, 1,092 deaths

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:51 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

India reported the biggest daily jump of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,767,273, according to the latest data released by the Federal Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country also increased to 52,889, with 1,092 new deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 676,514 active cases across India, and 2,037,870 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has been focusing on ramping up testing capacity.

Till Tuesday, a total of 31,742,782 tests had been conducted, out of which 801,518 were tested on Tuesday alone.

This is according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (Xinhua/NAN)

