Kogi Assembly steps down bill on establishment of Confluence Versity

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has stepped down the passage of a bill on the establishment of a second State University, Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara. The bill was stepped down because members could not agree on percentage charges to be deducted from the Local Governments and Board of Internal Revenue for its funding.

The members however passed two ither bills into law. The successful bills are, a Bill for a law to establish magistrate courts and appoint magistrates and a Bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Reference Hospital, Okene

In a related development the lawmakers asked that a Bill for a law on Agricultural Produce within Kogi state be returned to the state Ministry of Justice for redrafting.

The passage of the bills followed the clause by clause consideration by the committee of the whole house.

Both bills which are all geared towards taking the state to the next level passed through public hearing where inputs were made by relevant stakeholders.

The Speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole in his progress report maintained that the bills were legally acceptable as ammendments had been made for their passage and easy implementation.

Meanwhile a bill for a law to establish the Kogi State Mortgage Board and to regulate Mortgage Institutions, Foreclosure and enforcement of Mortgages in Real Property and for other connected purposes twenty twenty passed second reading on the floor of the house.

The speaker committed the bill to the joint house committees on judiciary and justice and finance for further legislative consideration.