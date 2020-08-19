KOGI shifts deadline for registration of internal examinations

The KOGI State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has granted a ten day extension for registration of students for internal examinations in the state. After a meeting of stakeholders, the ministry shifted the closing date for the registration of Primary Six and JSS3 students in the state from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, 2020.

The internal examinations are: 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) for exit classes.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of All Nigerians Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Idenyi noted that the meeting was aimed to review the level of preparedness for the internal examinations in the state by all the relevant stakeholders. He said that the ministry had fixed Sept. 28, 2020, for the commencement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the state.

He said: ”after series of appeals from ANCOPPS and relevant stakeholders, the ministry has no option but to extend the registration for all internal exams till Aug. 28, 2020, which includes: BECE, First School Leaving Certificate, and Common Entrance Examinations.

”The detail of the time table of the exams would soon be released, and there will be no further extension for the registration any longer.” The permanent secretary urged students, parents and schools’ heads of both public and private schools in the state to adhere strictly to the new development.

Earlier in his remarks, the State’s Chairman of ANCOPSS, Mr Robert Awodi, said they were in the ministry to appeal for further extension of registration deadline for the internal exams by two weeks to pave way for more eligible candidates to register for the exercise.