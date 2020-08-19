“Let’s cooperate to move UNILAG forward” – Soyombo addresses staff

…says his appointment in order

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Omololu Soyombo, on Wednesday met with the members of staff of the university and promised to leave the university better than he met it.

He also promised to take the issue of their welfare serious.

Soyombo, who addressed a cross section of the workers from the foyer of the Senate Building in Akoka, Lagos, said he needed the support of all to return the lost glory of the institution.

This is just as he said his appointment as the Acting VC is in order, saying the Deputy Vice Chancellors’ appointments were yet to be confirmed by the Governing Council and therefore he (Soyombo) could take up such appointment.

While he assured the workers that his pedigree and antecedents in the university were impeccable, he promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him.

“I have lived most part of my life here at UNILAG. I have been here for over 46 years. First as a student . This is where I bagged my degrees and I have worked for years as a lecturer and served in many capacities. I have been Dean of Faculty, I have never been found wanting.

“I am appealing to all workers whether teaching or non-teaching to cooperate with us to move our university forward. I am also a member of ASUU. I see my appointment as a call to serve UNILAG. This is s critical period in the life of our dear university and all hands must be on deck to move this place forward.

“I believe in the prudent management of resources so that we can take care of everyone, no matter how little. We are here because of our students and we are already missing them. We are working on a plan that all necessary facilities that will make them resume in a safe environment will be in place before resumption. We want a situation that our students will resume 24 hours after the government opens all universities,” he said.

Commenting on why none of the deputy VCs was appointed as acting VC, Soyombo explained that at the time of his appointment, none of the DVCs had been confirmed in office by the Council.

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has also backed out of the resolution to keep supporting the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The UNILAG Chairman of SSANU, Olusola Sowunmi, gave the new position of the association on Wednesday.

Recall that NASU. SSANU, ASUU and NAAT last Thursday signed a resolution rejecting Soyombo and supporting Ogundipe.

NASU had on Tuesday backed out of the agreement.