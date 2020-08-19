Mineral Resources: Kogi to hunt for investors on CNN, Skynews, others

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi state government has said it’s doors are open to people who may want to invest in it’s vast mineral resources even as it has warned illegal miners to stay off the State. The government estated its resolve to promote and market the abundant mineral resources to the international community to attract investors to the state.

The State Commissioner of Solid Minerals, Hon Abubakar Mohammed Bashir, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja, said plans are underway to market the state on popular international medium such as CNN, Skynews and Supersports channels.

He said the state is not only abundantly blessed, it also has a cherished history of being the state where a natural resource Ferro-nigerite was first discovered in the world.

“Nigerite, as it was first called, is a mineral that occurs in quartz-sillimanite veins associated with stanniferous pegmatites. It was named after Nigeria, the country of its discovery. Its name was later changed to nigerite-6H then to nigerite-6T and in 2003 ferronigertie-2N1S was approved by the International Mineralogical Association.

“Kogi state is naturally endowed with mineral resources. The state boasts of more than half of the mineral resources available in the country. Interestingly, these resources are available in commercial quantity. It is, therefore, not surprising that in 1944, geologists discovered a rare and unknown mineral in the Egbe district area.”

He gave assurances that the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is ever committed to providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, adding that the security architecture has been improved upon to provide a peaceful atmosphere.

He further disclosed that aside from the provision of adequate security, the government is prepared to give incentives to all investors that are prepared to establish in the state.

Kogi State, popularly called the Confluence State is home to several mineral deposits. Although, the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the Dangote Cement Company, Obajana are domiciled there, most of it’s mineral resources are believed to be untapped.