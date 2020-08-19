NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather conditions Thursday to Saturday

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies over northern region in the morning hours of Thursday with prospects of thunderstorms over Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Adamawa and Taraba states during afternoon and evening periods.

According to it, north central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of morning rains over parts of Kwara.

“ Isolated thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of Jos, Benue, Niger, Nassarawa and Abuja in the afternoon and evening periods.

“ The inland states of the south are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of intermittent rains over the region during the afternoon and evening period.

“Coastal states in south are expected to be cloudy with prospects of moderate rains over Port Harcourt and Yenagoa in the morning, while moderate rains are anticipated over the region in the afternoon,“ it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over northern region on Friday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Yobe, Jigawa and Bauchi during the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, cloudy skies are expected over the north central region in the morning hours with prospects of moderate rains over Jos and Nassarawa.

“Pockets of thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over Kogi, Nassarawa and Plateau states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected to prevail over inland and coast of south in the morning, while moderate rains are expected over Enugu, Ikom and most parts of coast of south during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to it, cloudy skies should prevail over the northern region on Saturday with chances of isolated thunderstorms expected over Yobe, Jigawa, Kano and Kebbi states in the morning hours.

The agency envisages thunderstorms and rains over the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The north central cities are expected to be cloudy with chances of rains over Plateau and Nassarawa states during the morning hours, while thunderstorms are anticipated over the high grounds during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south should experience cloudiness in the morning with slim chances of moderate rains over Benin and Osogbo.

“Cloudy conditions are expected over the region with chances of moderate rains over the south-eastern coast during the afternoon and evening periods, “ it said.