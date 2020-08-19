Osun declares public holiday for new Islamic year, traditional worshippers day

This was contained in separate statements by Mrs Funke Egbemode, the Information Commissioner and Mr Obawale Adebisi, the Commissioner For Culture and Tourism, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Egbemode said the public holiday was declared for Muslim faithful to commemorate the beginning of a new Islamic year – 1442 AH, and afford the Muslim Community in the state the opportunity of celebrating the 2020 Hijrah.

She,however, said that the public holiday was not an approval for large gatherings or unauthorised meetings under any guise.

Egbemode enjoined residents to observe the safety guidelines against COVID-19 as outlined by the government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The commissioner said all workers in the state were expected to resume work on Friday.

On his part, Obawale said the public holiday was declared to enable traditional worshippers celebrate the “Isese” festival, which he said had been the tradition in the state.

The commissioner said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola felicitated with the Traditional Worshippers Association (TRWASO) for their cooperation and understanding with the state government in the practice of their religion since emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Obawale said that in the view of the sensitivity of the COVID-19 in the state, the traditional Worshippers were urged to celebrate the grand finale of the festival at their various temples, devoid of social activities.

“We seize this opportunity to remind you not to relent in your prayers for the state to overcome coronavirus.

“We also urge you to strictly comply with the state government COVID-19 protocols during and after the celebration.

“It is our belief that next year “Isese” festival shall be better celebrated at the exit of the current pandemic,” Obawale said.(NAN)