‘Prophet” in court for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in Abeokuta

‘Prophet” in court for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in Abeokuta

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:10 pm


court

A 57-year-old prophet, Ebenezer Ogunmefun, who sexually abused a 15-year-old girl,  on Wednesday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta.

The police charged Ogunmefun, whose address was not provided with one count of sexual abuse.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Moshood Hammed, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at No 1, Prof. Ajibo Toluca Pioneer St. in Olomore area Abeokuta.

Moshood alleged that the defendant sexual abused the 15 years old.

He alleged that the defendant, who claims to be a prophet, told the victim’s mother that the 15-year-old girl was possessed by evil spirits and needed ”cleansing,”.

The prosecution alleged that after sexually abusing her, the defendant asked her not to inform anybody which he asked her to use the bible to swear,’’ he said.

The prosecutor, however said the offence committed contravene Section 33 of the Child right’s Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Solomon Banwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N750, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo ordered that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s wife and the other must be a community leader.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for hearing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Shocker: Woman returns to life after spending night in a morgue
    18 mins ago

    Kano marks Islamic New Year, declares Thursday public holiday
    36 mins ago

    Herdsman cries for justice as hoodlums cart away 28 cows in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Kwara Gov. approves promotion exercise for civil servants
    2 hours ago

    NDLEA uncovers 40ft container of tramadol, others in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Mali ‘coup plotters’ set up transitional governing body
    2 hours ago

    Mother docked for murder of 5-year-old son
    3 hours ago

    NNPC Pledges to Boost Gas Delivery to Domestic Market