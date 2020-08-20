120,000 party cards collected since Obaseki joined us, says PDP chairman

Aziegbemi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the party’s campaign tour of the wards in Igueben Local Government Area.

He said that the defectors included those who joined PDP with the governor and others, who chose to be part of the development of the party.

He said that Obaseki had done remarkably well in his first tenure, adding that his performance would speak for him.

According to Aziegbemi, the turnout of supporters, trooping out to receive our campaign team in all the wards so far visited, is an indication of the people’s support for the governor.

He said that residents of the state should expect more developmental stride from Obaseki in the next four years.

“That is why we are asking the people to vote massively for our candidate on September 19 for continuity and consolidation.

Another chieftain of PDP, Mr John Inegbedion, said that the governor had delivered on almost all his 2016 campaign promises.

NAN recalls that Obaseki defected to the party in June after APC denied him ticket for a second term in office.(NAN