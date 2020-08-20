120,000 party cards collected since Obaseki joined us, says PDP chairman

120,000 party cards collected since Obaseki joined us, says PDP chairman

Thursday, August 20, 2020 1:38 pm


Obaseki receiving his PDP membership card in Benin on Friday

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, says the party has issued more than 120,000 party cards to people defecting to the party since Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s return to PDP.

Aziegbemi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the party’s campaign tour of the wards in Igueben Local Government Area.

He said that the defectors included those who joined PDP with the governor and others, who chose to be part of the development of the party.

He said that Obaseki had done remarkably well in his first tenure, adding that his performance would speak for him.

According to Aziegbemi, the turnout of supporters, trooping out to receive our campaign team in all the wards so far visited, is an indication of the people’s support for the governor.

He said that residents of the state should expect more developmental stride from Obaseki in the next four years.

“That is why we are asking the people to vote massively for our candidate on September 19 for continuity and consolidation.

Another chieftain of PDP, Mr John Inegbedion, said that the governor had delivered on almost all his 2016 campaign promises.

NAN recalls that Obaseki defected to the party in June after APC denied him ticket for a second term in office.(NAN

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Buhari renews appointment of NDPHC’s MD, 3 executive directors
    18 mins ago

    South Korea COVID-19 infections ‘in full swing’ after protest outbreak
    40 mins ago

    Support Fishers in the COVID-19 Pandemic- Marketers
    50 mins ago

    Hyundai donates N35m PPE equipment to Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Ohakim: Ohanaeze Youth Council Frowns At Serial Blackmail Against Igbo Leaders
    4 hours ago

    Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce resigns
    4 hours ago

    Olympique Lyonnais shares fall after defeat to Bayern Munich
    4 hours ago

    2023: Fayemi speaks on presidential campaign posters