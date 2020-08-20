Alleged $111,500 internet fraud: EFCC arrests 4 Uniport undergraduates

Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:02 pm


The arrested Yahoo boys

Operatives of the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested four students of the University of Port Harcourt for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The quartet, who allegedly defrauded 15 victims of $111,500( One Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) are:  Prince Hyacinth; Rex  Emadifie  Oghene,  Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams.  They were picked up on Thursday,  August 20, 2020 from their hideout at Chibiak Avenue, Elenpranwo, Ada George,  Port Harcourt.

Upon their arrest, the following items were recovered: one Tecno Spark 4 belonging to Prince Hyacinth; one Iphone 11 Pro Max, two Infinix Hot  and one apple Laptop belonging to Odili Ifeayi; one Iphone 7 and two Iphone 11 belonging to Rex Emadifie  Oghene and one iphone 8+, one Acer Laptop and one HP Laptop belonging Uduak Samuel Williams.

Preliminary investigation established that the suspects are majorly involved in a romance scam and also act as pickers for an organized ring of fraudsters.

While Prince Hyacinth parades himself as a Spain-based marine engineer to bait his victims, Rex Emadifie Oghene poses as a rig engineer based in the United State. The two other suspects, Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams present themselves as rig/marine engineers to defraud their victims.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

