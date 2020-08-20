Arotile: Alleged killer to be arraigned Sept. 3

Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:48 pm


Tolulope Arotile

A Magistrate Court in Kaduna on Thursday discharged two persons accused of involvement in the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

Those discharged were Folorunsho Igbekele and Gbayegun Deji.

The first accused in the case, Nehimiah Adejor, will however be re-arraigned before a High Court for manslaughter on Sept. 3.

The Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, discharged the two on the request of the prosecutor, DSP Martins Leo.

“The entire investigation according to the advice from the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice department of public prosecution, did not disclose any offense against them other than being passengers in the vehicle of the 1st suspect,” the prosecutor told the court.

Consequently, the magistrate discharged the two and ordered that Adejor be properly arraigned before a High Court.

Adejor allegedly drove the vehicle that killed Arotile within the premises of Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna, on July 14, 2020.

Counsel to Igbekele and Deji, Mr Imodu Suke, expressed happiness over their discharge, saying the allegation pointed at them lacked merit.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officer, Kaduna Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said Adejor will be arraigned on Sept. 3, before the state High Court.

